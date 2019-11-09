The Latest: Cambodia opposition leader: ‘My duty’ to go home

Live Now
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country’s 66th Independence Day from France, at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The leader of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party, Sam Rainsy was boarding a fly in Paris for his attempt to return home to challenge his country’s longtime autocratic leader as the security inside the country was on high alert and beefed up. (AP Photo/Vithy Soth)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on exiled Malaysian opposition leader Sam Rainsy’s effort to return to his home country (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, upon landing in Malaysia, says he’s determined to return to his homeland despite strong attempts by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government to thwart him.

Rainsy told reporters after his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday that he has been invited to Malaysia’s parliament Tuesday as part of a private visit, an indication that he’ll miss a self-imposed deadline to return by Saturday, Cambodia’s Independence Day.

He refused to disclose his plans, but said “I will go back home, it is my right, it is my duty.” He said the opposition is “on the right track” and will “keep up the hope we will win.”

Rainsy had been blocked on Thursday by Thai Airways from boarding a flight from Paris, where he lives in exile, to Bangkok. He took another flight Friday to an undisclosed destination.

___

4:55 p.m.

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy has landed in Kuala Lumpur in a bid to return to his homeland after Thailand had earlier blocked him from entering.

Rainsy was speaking to reporters after landing in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Rainsy was stopped Thursday by Thai Airways from boarding a flight from Paris, his home in exile, to Bangkok. He boarded a flight on Friday from Paris to an undisclosed destination.

___

2:25 p.m.

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy is racing against time to meet his self-declared Saturday deadline to return to his country to lead a movement to depose long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Sam Rainsy said late Friday he was boarding a plane in Paris, his home in exile, for an undisclosed destination.

An effort he made Thursday to fly from Paris to Thailand — Cambodia’s western neighbor — was thwarted when Thai Airways refused to let him board. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha earlier said he would be barred from entering.

Hun Sen’s government has declared Sam Rainsy and fellow leaders of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party unwelcome to return, beefing up security on the country’s land borders and telling airlines they should not carry him to his homeland.

