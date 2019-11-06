Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

The Latest: Carrier: Security alert mistakenly triggered

Posted: / Updated:

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A Spanish carrier says a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport began when a hijacking warning on a plane was accidentally set off.

Air Europa said in a tweet Wednesday night that the scare that sent emergency services rushing to Schiphol was a false alarm.

The carrier says a warning that triggers hijack protocols at airports “was activated, by mistake.”

It adds that all passengers “are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize.”

Airport spokesman Dennis Muller told The Associated Press, “All flights can now depart.”

The military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

___

8:45 p.m.

Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge