The Latest: UN leader appeals for $35B for WHO initiatives

Taxi driver Indra Kumar Newar places a piece of paper to deliver food to a COVID-19 isolation ward at Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. At one of the largest hospitals in Nepal, Newar and his pharmacist friend have teamed up to feed COVID-19 patients, doctors, nurses and health workers. Due to lockdowns, the cafeteria and nearby cafes have closed, leaving more than 200 staffers, patients and their families without food. The two friends have taken their own money and donations and put it to use buying groceries, renting a kitchen and paying helpers to provide the meals. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

LONDON — The Secretary-General of the United Nations appealed to donor countries and others to pitch in $35 billion for a World Health Organization-led initiative that aims to speed the research and development of tests, treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus.

“Without an infusion of $15 billion over the next three months, beginning immediately, we will lose the window of opportunity” to advance research, increase manufacturing and start delivering new tests and drugs for COVID-19, said Antonio Guterres at the start of a WHO-led meeting on the initiative, known as the Act Accelerator.

He called for a “quantum leap” in funding to increase the chances of a global solution that could restore normality to the world. So far, the mechanism has received less than $3 billion.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the numerous deals struck by countries with pharmaceuticals to secure their own coronavirus vaccine doses “could compromise equitable access and halt progress in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.”

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s top public health official says the continent has seen an average 10% decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases over the past four weeks.

John Nkengasong with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says “these are only trends … we still have a long way to go.” The challenges on data include low testing levels and poor collection in some places.

Nkengasong also says the continent will scale up antigen testing at several countries so authorities can quickly know when someone is infected. He says a faster turnaround will help in contact tracing and isolation.

However, there has been questions about the accuracy of the tests. It’s not clear which countries will receive the tests first via the partnership with the Geneva-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics.

Africa’s 54 countries have more than 1.3 million confirmed virus cases. South Africa has roughly half the cases, with more than 642,000, and 15,000 confirmed deaths.

TOKYO — Tokyo is lowering its coronavirus alert by one notch from the highest “red” on the four-level alert scale to “orange” for the first time in two months.

That comes after a decrease in the number of weekly new cases. However, Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to continue preventive measures.

Koike says the decision is based on findings by experts on Tokyo’s Tokyo metropolitan government panel that the average number of new cases in the past week fell to 149 from 183 the prior week.

Health experts cautioned against a resurgence because the slowing of infection is still modest.

Tokyo confirmed 276 new cases Thursday for a total 22,444 and 379 confirmed deaths. Nationwide, Japan has 73,221 confirmed cases and 1,406 deaths, according to the health ministry.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg says it may be necessary to discourage travel to particularly infected areas of Oslo in Norway after reports of an increase in cases.

“The last two weeks has shown that we are still on very insecure ground,” Solberg said.

She noted the country had passed the threshold of 20 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a limit that Norwegian authorities have set to red list other European countries.

On Wednesday, Norway added Slovakia and Hungary to the list of European nations where non-essential travels are not recommended. People coming from these countries must self-isolate for 10 days.

Norway has 11,746 confirmed cases, up 123 since Wednesday, and 265 deaths.

In neighboring Denmark, 317 new cases were reported, the highest number since 408 on April 8.

Denmark has 18,924 cases and 629 confirmed deaths.

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar is accelerating efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has led campaigning for November’s general election in some lockdown areas to be suspended.

The Ministry of Health and Sport issued a stay-at-home order for 20 Yangon townships effective Thursday as cases of the coronavirus continued to rise, with 120 new cases and two deaths. The order calls for a partial lockdown, with limited trips out of the house allowed for necessary activities, such as the purchase of food.

Seven other Yangon townships were put under similar partial lockdowns Sept. 1, along with all of Rakhine state last month, after a surge of new cases there.

BERLIN — The German government has issued travel warnings for Prague, Geneva and parts of France, Croatia and Romania because of the high number of new coronavirus infections.

The Foreign Ministry say the French regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Occitanie and Corsica were affected, while in Croatia the warning concerned the regions of Dubrovnik-Neretva and Pozega-Slovonia.

The decision to issue travel warnings means people arriving in Germany from there will have to take a coronavirus test and go into quarantine for 14 days or until they have a negative test result.

Germany has seen its own case numbers rise in recent weeks. The country’s disease control center says Thursday it registered 1,892 additional cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Germany, a country of 83 million, has confirmed 255,366 cases since the start of the outbreak and 9,341 deaths.

LONDON — The epidemiologist whose modelling heavily influenced the British government to impose a lockdown in March has warned that fresh restrictions may have to be re-imposed in coming weeks to deal with a rise in new coronavirus cases.

Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London said he was “encouraged” that the government is banning social gatherings of more than six people from Monday, noting that “one of the mistakes” in the early days of the pandemic this year was an overly “cautious” approach.

Still, he told BBC radio that “all the analysis” suggested there would be an “uptick in deaths in the coming weeks, so now is the time to respond.”

The U.K. has seen Europe’s deadliest virus outbreak, with around 41,600 deaths.

Ferguson added that if the transmission rates don’t fall markedly so the epidemic starts shrinking again, then “we may need to clamp down in other areas.”

PARIS — France is extending temporary virus-related unemployment benefits until next summer, amid prolonged economic fallout from lockdown.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said Thursday on BFM television that the government will continue paying up to 84% of salaries for workers at struggling companies. She said the idea is “so that companies can keep jobs and skills” while they restructure or retrain people.

France’s government has already spent tens of billions of euros on this temporary unemployment system since the country’s strict lockdown in spring to try to avoid mass joblessness.

Most companies have resumed activity but the economy is still struggling, and the government announced a 100 billion euro ($118 billion) stimulus plan last week.

France’s virus infections have been rising again in recent weeks, following summer holidays and then a return to work and school en masse. The Marseille region is a new hotspot, with doctors warning that intensive care units dedicated to COVID-19 patients are filling fast.

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is returning to mandatory mask wearing in interior spaces amid a steep rise in new coronavirus cases.

Starting Thursday, people across the country need to cover their face in all public places, including stores, shopping malls, post offices and others but also in private companies where employees cannot keep a distance of 2 meters (yards) from one another.

Students will have to have masks in all shared spaces of elementary and high schools.

The daily increase in cases surpassed 1,160 for the second straight day on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic has had 31,036 infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 44 deaths.

NEW DELHI — India has recorded another one day record increase in new coronavirus infections, logging 95,735 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s number of recorded infections since the pandemic began reached 4,465,863 on Thursday, while total fatalities rose to 75,062 after another 1,172 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing, with more than 1 million tests now being run each day. India’s recovery rate from the illness is now 77.7%.

Experts caution that India’s outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages.

With the economy contracting by a record 23.9% in the April-June quarter leaving millions jobless, the Indian government is continuing with relaxing lockdown restrictions that were imposed in late March.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s new coronavirus cases have stayed below 200 for an eighth straight day, suggesting the recent viral resurgence is slowing amid stringent social distancing rules.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it recorded 155 additional cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of recorded cases to 21,743, with 346 deaths since the pandemic began.

South Korea had seen a spike in new infections since early August, mostly in the greater Seoul area. Authorities in the Seoul region have subsequently ordered the shutdown of churches, nightspots and fitness centers and restricted dining at restaurants.

The elevated social distancing rules in the Seoul area are to expire Sunday, and the government is to announce whether to extend them.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Country health officials have walked back some Halloween rules just a day after issuing orders that would have restricted trick-or-treating and other Halloween traditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county Department of Health initially said Tuesday that trick-or-treating, haunted houses and Halloween parades would be banned because those activities make it difficult to maintain social distancing.

The new guidelines issued Wednesday stop short of prohibiting kids from going door to door to collect candy. Officials, however, are encouraging online parties, meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween-themed art installations at outdoor museums and decorating homes and yards.

