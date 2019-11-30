Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

The Latest: Merkel’s partners choose left-leaning leadership

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on leadership of Germany’s Social Democrats (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Members of Germany’s junior governing party have chosen Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Eskenn as its new co-leaders, a decision that raises new questions about the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

The left-leaning duo beat the rival team of Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz in a runoff ballot of the Social Democrats’ members.

Results released Saturday showed that Scholz and Geywitz won 53% support. Their appointment still needs the formal approval of a party congress next week.

While Scholz and Geywitz favored staying in the “grand coalition” led by the center-right Merkel, Walter-Borjans and Esken have sounded much more skeptical and advocated changes to the coalition agreement.

Walter-Borjans is a former finance minister of Germany’s most populous state, while Esken is a federal lawmaker.

___

1:15 p.m.

Germany’s junior governing party is set to announce the results of a ballot on its new leadership. Its outcome could help determine whether the center-left Social Democrats stay in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

The Social Democrats have been without an elected leader since Andrea Nahles quit in frustration nearly six months ago. The party decided to ask its 426,000-strong membership who should take on the task of pulling it out of a lengthy poll slump.

On Saturday it will announce who won a runoff ballot between two would-be leadership duos.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and partner Klara Geywitz favor staying in the “grand coalition” led by the center-right Merkel. Rivals Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken have sounded much more skeptical and advocated changes to the coalition agreement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge