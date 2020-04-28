The Latest: California kids could return to classrooms early

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

—Putin extends Russia’s shutdown to May 11.

—Britain working on virus contact tracing app.

—France aims for 700,000 tests each week starting May 11.

—France, Spain reveal lockdown exits.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schoolchildren could return to their classrooms as early as July though there likely will be modifications.

No formal decisions have been made, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is acknowledging there have been “learning losses” as parents have sought to teach their kids from home. Most schools and classrooms have been closed since March, when Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Districts and families have struggled to adapt to at-home learning. Starting the new school year earlier would make up for some of that lost time, Newsom says.

But schools may look radically different than before. Newsom previously said schools may launch with staggered start times to limit the number of students in the school at one time and make changes to recess, lunch and other normal school gatherings that draw large groups of students together.

___

SALEM, Oregon — Facing steep budget shortfalls, the state of Oregon is furloughing workers in order to save money.

A state economist predicted that Oregon’s leaders will have to grapple with “balancing limited revenues with increased need for programs to help Oregonians” impacted by the economic shutdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

“Things won’t bounce back overnight” after the restrictions are lifted, Josh Lehner, who is helping produce Oregon’s economic and revenue forecast, said on a webcast.

Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle announced late Monday that managers in the agency she directs, the Bureau of Labor and Industries, must take one unpaid furlough day per month through June 2021, the end of the budget cycle.

“The coronavirus pandemic has collapsed our economy,” Hoyle said.

___

MOSCOW — Russian opposition activists have staged an online protest against lockdowns.

Participants in Tuesday’s video call charged that the government has used the coronavirus outbreak to impose illegal restrictions violating people’s rights.

Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov denounced an electronic pass system introduced in Moscow as a “digital concentration camp.” He also criticized the Kremlin for failing to offer tangible support to private businesses.

A partial economic shutdown ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin has kept most Russians home since late March. The measure was to expire Thursday, but Putin extended it through May 11.

Russia has recorded 93,558 coronavirus cases and 867 deaths.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s prison service says it has registered more than 300 coronavirus cases.

The Federal Penitentiary Service says 271 of its personnel and 40 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus. It says it has conducted nearly 19,000 tests.

The announcement marked the first official acknowledgement of the contagion in Russia’s sprawling prison system that holds more than 600,000 inmates. Activists have warned the outbreak could quickly engulf Russia’s overcrowded prisons, noting the authorities’ failure to observe the necessary precautions and the lack of protective gear.

The prison service insisted in Tuesday’s statement that it has conducted extensive medical checks of prison personnel and inmates and quarantined new arrivals.

___

PRAGUE — The lower house of Czech Parliament has agreed to extend the state of emergency at the request of the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmakers approved the extension to May 17. The government argued it needed the expansion until May 25 because its last restrictive measures to contain the pandemic will expire by that date. But the opposition said it didn’t properly explain its demand.

The state of emergency gives the government extra powers to respond to the outbreak, including a power to limit basic rights.

Almost 7,500 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, according to government figures released on Tuesday, 225 have died.

___

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

The Lexington man’s name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.

According to Beshear, a few “bad apples,” including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, are responsible for slowing down the state’s unemployment processing.

But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.

He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first check.

“I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur said.

Beshear called Shakur personally on Tuesday to apologize and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.

___

LONDON — The parent company of British Airways says the airline plans to make up to 12,000 workers redundant.

IAG says the British flagship carrier, which employs some 42,000 people, will look into a “restructuring and redundancy program” until demand for air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The proposals are subject to consultation but they will likely affect most of BA’s employees, the company said.

___

UNITED NATIONS — Human Rights Watch says medical supplies to prevent and treat the new coronavirus are not reaching northeast Syria because of restrictions imposed by the Syrian government and the Kurdish regional government.

The international rights organization urged the U.N. Security Council to immediately adopt a resolution reopening the Al Yarubiyah border crossing from Iraq into the northeast, where Syrian Kurds established an autonomous zone in 2012. The crossing, which was used primarily to deliver medicine and medical supplies, was closed in January at the insistence of Russia.

Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director for Human Rights Watch, stressed at a video press briefing that “this is not a political question, it’s a humanitarian question, (and) very easy for the Security Council to move quickly.”

___

MADRID — Spain’s prime minister says he hopes his country can scrap restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus by the end of June, after eight weeks of a phased relaxation of the rules.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warns the path to loosening limits will lead to a “new normal,” with safeguards such as wearing masks and strict hygiene rules staying in place until a vaccine is found.

In an address to the nation, Sánchez presented a blueprint for easing restrictions based on four phases. The process begins May 4 and there will be at least two weeks between each phase as experts assess the consequences.

It is “highly recommended” that people wear face masks until further notice, Sánchez said.

___

LUXEMBOURG — As part of its lockdown exit strategy, Luxembourg plans to test the whole of its population for COVID-19.

The Luxembourg government says tests will be conducted on a voluntary basis and aim at avoiding a second wave of infections. As of Tuesday, 3,741 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the tiny country of 600,000 inhabitants, including 89 deaths.

The Grand Duchy government says 17 test stations will be set up across the country, where cross-border commuters can also be tested.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry to ensure that production plants stay open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister announced 92 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll in the country to 2,992.

Fahrettin Koca also reported 2,392 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to 114,653.

At least 38,809 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to data the minister posted on Twitter, including 5,018 who recovered in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,621 people are being treated in intensive care, including 844 intubated patients.

Turkish officials say that the number of daily infections is stabilizing and that the country could transition to normal life after a religious holiday at the end of May.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities have decided to keep schools closed as part of the virus containment efforts. Only high school seniors will follow a three-week teaching at schools.

Education Minister Besa Shahini says the virtual lessons would continue until the end of May.

High school seniors will go to schools from May 18 until June 5 while strictly observing social distancing. There will be 10 to 15 students per classroom and school buildings will be disinfected every day. Exams for reduced lessons will be held in June.

Universities may hold exams online.

Albania has been in a total lockdown following the first COVID-19 cases in March 9. So far the virus has killed 30 people and infected at least 750 persons.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume later this week with limits.

Ivey says a “safer at home” order will take effect 5 p.m. Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires.

The changes do not go as far as Georgia’s aggressive timetable for reopening. Alabama restaurants will remain closed for on-site dining. Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other close-contact services will remain closed.

___

WASHINGTON — Business and health industry groups are urging lawmakers to shore up health insurance coverage for unemployed Americans in the next coronavirus bill.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Hospital Association and the insurance lobby America’s Health Insurance Plans are calling for lawmakers to put aside bitter political differences over “Obamacare” and provide support for keeping people insured as millions lose coverage in a shuttered economy.

The Trump administration has instead said it will reimburse hospitals for caring for uninsured COVID-19 patients, from a pot of money Congress approved.

The three groups wrote congressional leaders of both parties that more ambitious steps are needed to make sure re-opening the economy goes smoothly.

___

LONDON — Britain is ramping up its coronavirus testing efforts, with tests now being available to people over 65 as well as those who can’t work from home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says anyone over 65 and their households, and all workers who must leave their homes to work, are now added to the list of those eligible for tests as long as they show symptoms.

All hospital patients and staff, as well as nursing home residents and workers, also qualify even if they have no symptoms.

A government website where people can book coronavirus tests crashed last week after tens of thousands of eligible people rushed to apply.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ Telecommunications Authority says arsonists have torched a second mobile telephone antenna despite government efforts to quell “groundless” fears that it’s moving to install a 5G mobile telephone antenna network.

CyTA says the latest arson attack targeted a 20-year-old installation in the coastal town of Limassol that has nothing to do with 5G. The first antenna that was set ablaze two weeks ago in the same town was also an older installation.

The telecoms authority urged authorities to get to the bottom of the attack.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades had condemned the first attack as a “criminal act” that endangered the lives of people with chronic ailments who rely on their mobile phones for medical assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastasiades said Cyprus isn’t currently installing any new 5G network and that any decision to do so will be taken based solely on European Union directives and World Health Organization recommendations.

A small, but vociferous online campaign against 5G alleges in social media posts that emissions from the network’s antennas pose a serious health risk and may be linked to the spread of COVID-19 by weakening the human immune system.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greek health authorities announced 32 new coronavirus infections and two new deaths, bringing the country’s total confirmed infections to 2,566 and the death toll to 138.

Of the new infections, the ministry said 13 were people who had been repatriated to Greece or were part of localized outbreaks.

The Health Ministry also announced a further fall in the number of critically ill patients intubated in intensive care units, to 40, three fewer than the previous day. Seventy people have been discharged from ICUs.

Greece implemented a strict lockdown early in its outbreak, which has been credited with keeping the country’s death toll and critically ill patients low. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis detailed a gradual easing of the lockdown measure earlier Tuesday, with restrictions starting to be lifted from May 4 and throughout June.

___

LONDON — An official says the British government’s virus contact tracing app will be ready in two to three weeks.

Britain and many other countries are developing mobile apps to help reduce infections after they ease lockdown restrictions.

Matthew Gould, CEO of the National Health Service’s digital transformation unit, says a San Francisco-based software company Pivotal Labs has done most of the work building the app.

He told Parliament’s science and technology select committee the rollout will be part of a wider post-lockdown strategy that includes expanded testing.

The app will use Bluetooth signals to anonymously log when a user comes into close contact with others. The data is kept on devices. But if users later develop COVID-19 symptoms or get positive test result, they can choose to upload the data to a central server so those contacts can be alerted.

Gould says such an approach would maintain user privacy while allowing authorities to see any patterns in the movement of the virus.

___

