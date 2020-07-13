Thousands in Russia’s Far East protest governor’s jailing

Posted: / Updated:

People holding posters reading “freedom for Sergei Furgal” gather to attend an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, who was interrogated ordered held in jail for two months, in Khabarovsk, 6100 kilometers (3800 miles) east of Moscow, in Russia, Monday, July 13, 2020. Thousands of protesters gathered Monday for a third straight day of massive protests in Russia’s far east against the jailing of a provincial governor accused of involvement in multiple murders. Demonstrators in Khabarovsk on the border with China have rejected the charges against Gov. (AP Photo/Igor Volkov)

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered Monday for a third straight day of massive rallies in Russia’s Far East against the jailing of a provincial governor accused of involvement in multiple murders.

Demonstrators in Khabarovsk on the border with China have rejected the charges against Gov. Sergei Furgal as a sham and denounced the federal authorities.

The protests reflected widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies.

The 50-year-old Furgal was arrested in Khabarovsk on Thursday and was flown to Moscow, where a court ruled that he should be held behind bars for two months as the investigation continues.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s main criminal investigation agency, said Furgal is accused of involvement in the murders of several businessmen in the region and nearby territories in 2004 and 2005.

Furgal has denied the charges that date back to the period before he launched his political career when he was a businessman with interests ranging from imports of consumer goods to timber and metals

Before defeating a Kremlin-backed rival to win the governor’s seat in 2018, Furgal served as a federal lawmaker for a decade on the ticket of the Liberal-Democratic Party. Like the rest of his party, Furgal has never challenged federal government policy, but his unexpected victory in the gubernatorial election dealt a humiliating blow to the main Kremlin party, United Russia.

Yuri Trutnev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for the Far East, who reportedly had a conflict with Furgal, visited Khabarovsk on Monday and met with regional officials. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trutnev sought to downplay the controversy, noting Furgal’s popularity and emphasizing that local residents have the right to express their support for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"

A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19"

Discussing differences with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discussing differences with your kids"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss