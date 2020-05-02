Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

Thousands of hungry people line up for food in South Africa

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands line up to receive food handouts in the Olievenhoutbos township of Midrand, South Africa, Saturday May 2, 2020. though South Africa begun a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

OLIEVENHOUTBOS, South Africa (AP) — Thousands of people stood in line for hours on Saturday in a South African township waiting for handouts of food.

The scene has repeated for days in one of the world’s most unequal countries as charities haul essentials to low-income neighborhoods suffering under coronavirus restrictions.

A five-week lockdown, one of the world’s strictest, eased slightly on Friday, allowing more businesses to resume and giving more hungry people a chance to support themselves and their families.

Social distancing collapsed in parts of the line that wound past battered shopfronts, though some people turned and stretched out their arms, making sure to stay beyond fingertips’ reach.

“Please, when you move forward just keep the same distance,” a soldier called out.

Some weary people scrubbed their faces in frustration. Others pulled their jackets over the heads as protection from the sun.

“I’m waiting here, I’m sure it’s now 14 hours and some minutes. Fourteen hours and some minutes, since yesterday I was waiting here,” Melvyn Mangura, a 37-year-old painter, told The Associated Press.

The local Mahlasedi Foundation is one of many charities handing out packages of food that have contained maize meal, boxed milk, tinned fish and beans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his government is trying to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with pressure to minimize economic hardships. South Africa has the most virus cases in Africa with more than 5,900.

“Our people need to eat. They need to earn a living,” the president said late last month while announcing the start of a gradual, phased recovery of economic activity.

Ramaphosa has announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package as millions of informal workers have suffered. Unemployment is expected to soar above the 29% that existed before the virus arrived.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"

No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County"

Ternes Wedding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ternes Wedding"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Bismarck New Coach Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck New Coach Interview"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Prices"

Workforce Coordination Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordination Center"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"

May Day Book Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "May Day Book Delivery"

Community Reaction to Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Reaction to Reopening"

Bitz PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bitz PC"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge