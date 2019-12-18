Tiger quadruplets in Berlin zoo treated for knee problems

Posted: / Updated:

FILE— Handout picture shows four young Sumatran tigers in the zoo in Berlin Germany, Nov.23, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl Broeseke/Berlin Tiergarten Zoo)

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin zoo says four young Sumatran tigers are undergoing treatment for knee problems.

The quadruplets were born in the summer of 2018 and as they started to develop, zookeepers noticed abnormalities in the way the cubs ran, the Tierpark Berlin said Wednesday.

CT scans revealed all four tigers had knee misalignments that were causing cartilage damage.

That damage is now being treated, and an expert team is to sit down in the new year to discuss long-term strategies to help the tigers.

“We don’t want to just rely on our own judgement. We will sit down with other experts,” zoo manager Christian Kern said. “Animal welfare is our top priority.”

Aside from their knee problems, the animals – males Willi and Oscar and females Seri and Kiara – are doing well, exhibiting normal eating habits and playing with each other, according to the zoo.

The parents of the quadruplets, Harfan and Mayang, have lived at Tierpark Berlin since 2013.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge