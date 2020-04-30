Top Russian diplomat dismisses Czech claims of poison plot

Posted: / Updated:

A worker covers the statue of a Soviet World War II commander Marshall Ivan Stepanovic Konev after its been removed from its site in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 3, 2020. Marshall Konev led the Red Army forces that liberated Prague and large parts of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation in 1945. His monument, unveiled in the Prague 6 district in 1980 when the country was occupied by Soviet troops, has been a source of controversy. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat on Thursday angrily dismissed media reports alleging a Russian plot to poison the mayor of Prague and another official in the Czech capital amid a tug-of-war over a Soviet military commander’s statue.

Respekt weekly said in its latest edition published on Monday that Czech intelligence services suspected a Russian agent was sent to Prague three weeks ago to poison Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Prague 6 mayor Ondrej Kolar. The story was based on anonymous sources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ridiculed the claims, saying that the notion that Czech authorities spotted a Russian man with powerful poison ricin and let him through doesn’t make any sense.

Czech officials didn’t comment, but Kolar said in a television interview Tuesday that he has been under police protection because of “some facts that have been found, the fact that there’s a Russian here whose goal is to liquidate me.” He added that the alleged assassin was also targeting Hrib and Pavel Novotny, Prague’s Reporyje district mayor.

Lavrov scoffed at the allegations.

“They found a deadly poison and let him into the country?” he said at Thursday’s briefing. “Would any sound person believe in these fabrications?”

Moscow and Prague have been at loggerheads for weeks after Kolar’s district removed the statue of Soviet World War II military commander Ivan Konev whose armies liberated Prague from Nazi occupation. Officials in Prague 6 said the statue will be moved to a museum and a new monument honoring the city’s liberation will be installed in its place.

The statue’s removal caused outrage in Russia, which has angrily lashed out at any attempts to diminish the nation’s decisive role in defeating the Nazis.

Lavrov charged Thursday that the Prague authorities’ action violated a 1993 friendship treaty that carried a Czech pledge to protect memorials to Russian World War II heroes.

The controversy over the statue comes as Russia prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazis’ defeat on May 9, the nation’s most important holiday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?"

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home."

How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?"

Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted."

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30"

Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"

Volunteer Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Firefighters"

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge