Toronto woman pleads guilty to tossing chair from high rise

TORONTO (AP) — A woman accused of throwing a chair off a 45th story balcony from a downtown Toronto high-rise has pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life.

Nineteen-year-old Marcella Zoia made the plea Friday in a packed Toronto courtroom. Zoia acknowledged she was the woman seen in a video that sparked widespread outrage last February.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 14.

Prosecutors say they will seek a six-month prison sentence in the case.

Zoia’s lawyer, Greg Leslie, says he’ll seek a suspended sentence, saying six months in prison is too harsh for a woman his client’s age.

Leslie says he expects two other charges against Zoia in the incident will be dropped.

