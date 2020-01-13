Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Trial delayed for French priest accused of abusing 75 boys

by: NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Former French priest Bernard Preynat, center, arrives at the Lyon court house, central France, Monday Jan.13, 2020. Bernard Preynat, is accused of sexually abusing some 75 Boy Scouts went on trial Monday _ but the proceedings were delayed until Tuesday because of a strike by lawyers. Preynat admitted in the 1990s to abusing boys, but was only removed from the priesthood last year. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France (AP) — A former French priest accused of sexually abusing around 75 Boy Scouts went on trial Monday, but the proceedings were delayed for a day because of a strike by lawyers.

The case is France’s worst clergy abuse drama to reach court so far, and its repercussions reached all the way to the Vatican.

Bernard Preynat admitted in the 1990s to abusing boys, but was only removed from the priesthood last year. The church defrocked him in July, after French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was convicted of covering up for Preynat’s actions.

Several other church officials were also accused of failing to alert police or prosecutors of his actions, including a senior Vatican official, Cardinal Luis Ladaria. The Vatican shielded Ladaria from trial, invoking his immunity as an official of a sovereign state.

Preynat, now 74, appeared in court Monday in Lyon on charges of sexual assault of 10 minors between 1986 and 1991. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He’s also accused of abusing dozens of others in the 1970s and 1980s, but those alleged incidents happened too long ago to prosecute.

The judge delayed the hearing until Tuesday because of a strike by lawyers angry over President Emmanuel Macron’s planned overhaul of the French pension system.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Reusing Christmas Trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reusing Christmas Trees"

Billings Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billings Crash"

Frostbite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frostbite"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19"

Minot Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hockey"

Minot Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shooting"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

High School Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

Securing the Ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Securing the Ballot"

Bison Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bison Party"

USMCA Push Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Push Back"

Bad Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Flu Season"

Fire Dept. Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Dept. Prep"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-11-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-11-19"

Earl Howard Booked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earl Howard Booked"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge