Trio of Ohio sisters give birth on same day at same hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio sisters have defied odds by giving birth on the same day in the same hospital with the same obstetrician overseeing their deliveries.

Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes gave birth July 3 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital within a four-and-a-half-hour span, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

A 1998 Associated Press storycited the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day as 1 in 50 million.

“It was a blessing,” Daneesha Haynes said. “It’s amazing. This kind of blew everybody away.”

All three sisters had their deliveries induced. Daneesha was not due until July 23. Dr. Edroy McMillan delivered all three babies. He declined to be interviewed.

Williams was the first to give birth that day, naming her 8 pound, 2 ounce daughter Sincere. Ashley Haynes followed with her 6 pound, 10 ounce son Adrion. Daneesha Haynes completed the trifecta with daughter Emrie, who weighed in at 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

The sisters’ mother, Deborah Ware, joked there would be no extra children at the newborns’ future birthday parties.

“I don’t know what kind of party we’ll have,” Daneesha Haynes said. “We’ll party for two days straight.”

