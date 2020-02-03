Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over SC interchange name

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — “President Donald J. Trump Interchange” or “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?” That is the soon-to-be fiercely debated question for state lawmakers in South Carolina whose preferences fall along clear partisan lines.

Each of the resolutions looks to name the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near Greenville, where officials recently spent $300 million to build new bridges and untangle traffic.About 200,000 vehicles go through the area every day.

On Jan. 22,two Republicans introduced their resolutionto name the interchange the “President Donald J. Trump Interchange.” The resolution said Trump kept his promises to improve the economy and defund Planned Parenthood despite attacks from the “fake media.”

Six days later,two Democrats introduced their resolution to name the same interchange the “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange.” Their resolution praises Obama for keeping health care costs down, helping to pass a hate crimes law and winning the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.

Both resolutions are up for a hearing Thursday in the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. There are seven much less contentious road naming resolutions on the agenda, along with a “Snakebite Awareness Month” recognition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-2-20"

Bite Squad Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bite Squad Busy"

Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits"

Kenmare basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge