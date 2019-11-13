Turkey re-arrests journalist a week after his release

Nazli Ilicak smiles next to her son Mehmet Ali Ilicak after being released from prison in Istanbul, late Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. A court has ordered the release of two prominent journalists, Nazli Ilicak, 74, and Ahmet Altan, convicted of aiding a terror group. Both were convicted of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish officials identified as the mastermind of a failed 2016 coup.(DHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have re-arrested a journalist a week after he was released from prison, where he had been serving a 10-year sentence on terror convictions.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Ahmet Altan was detained at his home late Tuesday and returned to custody after prosecutors objected to his release and a court ordered his re-arrest.

Altan together with another journalist, Nazli Ilicak, were convicted on Nov. 4 of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuse of masterminding a 2016 failed coup. Altan’s brother, columnist Mehmet Altan, was acquitted of the charge.

The two were, however, released from prison for time already served — after three years in detention — under laws that allow early release in certain cases. They were freed on condition that they regularly report to police and don’t leave the country.

Altan and Ilicak deny the accusations that they supported the coup.

Amnesty International’s Europe director, Marie Struthers, criticized Altan’s re-arrest, saying “it compounds an already shocking catalogue of injustice he has been subjected to.”

The European Union said Altan’s renewed imprisonment “further damages the credibility of Turkey’s judiciary,” which it said was soiled by a high level of political interference.

“This interference needs to halt,” EU Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said. “Journalists need to do their job – they do not belong in jail.”

Altan and Ilicak were among hundreds of thousands investigated and tens of thousands arrested and charged for being allied with Gulen during a widespread crackdown that drew international condemnation.