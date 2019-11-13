Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Turkey re-arrests journalist a week after his release

Posted: / Updated:

Nazli Ilicak smiles next to her son Mehmet Ali Ilicak after being released from prison in Istanbul, late Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. A court has ordered the release of two prominent journalists, Nazli Ilicak, 74, and Ahmet Altan, convicted of aiding a terror group. Both were convicted of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish officials identified as the mastermind of a failed 2016 coup.(DHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have re-arrested a journalist a week after he was released from prison, where he had been serving a 10-year sentence on terror convictions.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Ahmet Altan was detained at his home late Tuesday and returned to custody after prosecutors objected to his release and a court ordered his re-arrest.

Altan together with another journalist, Nazli Ilicak, were convicted on Nov. 4 of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuse of masterminding a 2016 failed coup. Altan’s brother, columnist Mehmet Altan, was acquitted of the charge.

The two were, however, released from prison for time already served — after three years in detention — under laws that allow early release in certain cases. They were freed on condition that they regularly report to police and don’t leave the country.

Altan and Ilicak deny the accusations that they supported the coup.

Amnesty International’s Europe director, Marie Struthers, criticized Altan’s re-arrest, saying “it compounds an already shocking catalogue of injustice he has been subjected to.”

The European Union said Altan’s renewed imprisonment “further damages the credibility of Turkey’s judiciary,” which it said was soiled by a high level of political interference.

“This interference needs to halt,” EU Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said. “Journalists need to do their job – they do not belong in jail.”

Altan and Ilicak were among hundreds of thousands investigated and tens of thousands arrested and charged for being allied with Gulen during a widespread crackdown that drew international condemnation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge