Turkey sentences critical journalists to prison

Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper of aiding the network of a U.S.-based cleric who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016, the state-run news agency reported.

The seven were accused of supporting the coup through their work for the newspaper Sozcu, which has been extremely critical of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They all reject the accusations and are expected to appeal the verdicts.

The case has intensified concerns over a crackdown under Erdogan on news coverage critical of his administration.

Columnists Emin Colasan and Necati Dogru were sentenced to three years and six months in prison, Anadolu Agency reported. The paper’s chief editor Metin Yilmaz and its online edition’s managing editor, Mustafa Cetin, received just over three years in prison, while online news editor Yucel Ari, financial manager Yonca Yucelan and journalist Gokmen Ulu were sentenced to two-year prison terms.

The court in Istanbul acquitted one journalist, Mediha Olgun, of the charges.

A case against the paper’s owner, Burak Akbay, who is living abroad and being tried in absentia, is to continue separately, Anadolu reported.

Turkey accuses Gulen of orchestrating the coup and has branded his network a terror organization. Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, denies any involvement in the coup attempt.

Turkey is ranked the highest jailer of journalists in the world, after China, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Turkish Journalists Syndicate says at least 108 journalists or media sector employees are currently in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge