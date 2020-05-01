Live Now
Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

A demonstrator, wearing a face mask for protection against coronavirus, gestures as he is pushed along with others into a police vehicle after being arrested by Turkish police officers during May Day protests in Istanbul, Friday, May 1, 2020. Police in Istanbul detained several demonstrators who tried to march toward Istanbul’s symbolic Taksim Square in defiance of the lockdown imposed by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, or DISK, tweeted that its head Arzu Cerkezoglu and several other union leaders were detained near Taksim Square, where they wanted to lay wreaths of carnations.

Images showed police and demonstrators wearing masks and face guards in tense, close contact. The official Anadolu news agency said they were taken into police custody for violating the coronavirus lockdown and a law on demonstrations.

Taksim Square holds a symbolic value for Turkey’s labor movement. In 1977, 34 people were killed there during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building.

Turkey has imposed partial lockdowns in 31 provinces every weekend and on national holidays. Exemptions apply, including for many laborers who continue to work amid the pandemic. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country must continue production to ensure the economic “wheels continue turning.”

The ban on May Day demonstrations in Taksim has been in effect for several years, due to security concerns. Police closed all roads leading to Taksim Square with barricades and increased security presence Friday.

Trade unions began marking May Day on Thursday ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown and also urged people to celebrate from their balconies Friday night and participate on social media.

Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections with 120,204 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, although experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic is higher than the tally. The country’s official death toll stands at 3,174.

