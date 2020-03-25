Turkish prosecutors file indictment over Khashoggi killing

Posted: / Updated:
Jamal Khashoggi

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. Three leading international NGOs say they’re boycotting meetings Saudi Arabia is holding with civil society groups ahead of hosting this year’s Group of 20 summit. Transparency International, Amnesty International and CIVICUS said Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 that participating would lend legitimacy to a kingdom “trying to whitewash its dire human rights record.” (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have filed an indictment against 20 Saudi nationals over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media reports said Wednesday.

The private DHA news agency said the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office completed its investigation into the killing and charged 18 Saudi nationals with “deliberate murder” and two others with instigating murder. Other details of the indictment were not immediately available.

All suspects in the killing have left Turkey and Saudi Arabia has put 11 people on trial over the murder.

Khashoggi’s grisly slaying by Saudi agents in the kingdom’s Consulate in Istanbul drew international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi, who was a resident of the U.S., had walked into his country’s consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry. He never walked out, and his body has not been found.

A team of 15 Saudi agents had flown to Turkey to meet Khashoggi inside the consulate. They included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers and individuals who worked for the crown prince’s office, according to Callamard’s independent investigation. Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge