Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Uganda police arrest opposition politician Bobi Wine

by: RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police on Wednesday arrested pop star turned opposition leader Bobi Wine after preventing him from holding a meeting with his supporters.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and two other opposition members of parliament were driven away by police Wednesday from Lira, in northern Uganda, where they had attempted to hold a public meeting, said David Lewis Rubongoya, the executive secretary of Wine’s group, People Power.

“He is being driven in a police van at breakneck speed to an unknown destination. We don’t know whether he is being driven back to Kampala,” he said.

On Monday Wine was prevented from holding his first public meeting with supporters, where he wanted to discuss his plans to challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections.

At that meeting police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of supporters outside the capital, Kampala. The foiled meeting had been authorized by electoral authorities.

The 37-year-old opposition lawmaker who wants to run against long-serving President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 elections, is planning to hold several consultative meetings with his supporters across the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge