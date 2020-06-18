UK foreign secretary under fire for taking-a-knee comments

Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Thursday May 28, 2020. Raab has signed a joint statement urging China to work with the government of Hong Kong to find a “mutually acceptable accommodation that will honour China’s international obligations” under the Joint Declaration. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has drawn criticism after he suggested in an interview that taking a knee appeared to be from “Game of Thrones” and was a symbol of subjugation.

Dominic Raab told talkRADIO Thursday that he understood the frustration driving the Black Lives Matter movement, before adding: “I’ve got to say on this taking the knee thing – which I don’t know, maybe it’s got a broader history – but it seems to be taken from the ‘Game Of Thrones’.”

“It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination, rather than one of liberation and emancipation,” he said. “But I understand people feel differently about it, so it is a matter of personal choice.”

David Lammy, the justice spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said the remarks were insulting and “deeply embarrassing.”

Raab later took to Twitter to stress he has full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement and anyone who chooses to take a knee.

Downing Street said that Raab had been expressing a “personal opinion”.

The gesture has come to be recognized as a symbolic act in opposing racism and police violence and has been widely used by people worldwide protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

It gained momentum in 2016 when American football player Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem before a game to protest racism and police bruality.

___

Follow all AP coverage of racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds"

LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Overcrowding Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Schools"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Airport Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Concerns"

Juneteenth in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Williston"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss