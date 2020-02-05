UK investigates after ex-PM bodyguard leaves gun on plane

FILE – In this June 26, 2015 file photo, European Council President Donald Tusk, left, speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a summit of EU leaders in Brussels at which Cameron sought some changes in Britain’s terms of membership of the bloc. They didn’t prove to be enough as Britain voted in June of that year to leave the EU. It is finally scheduled to actually leave on Jan. 31, 2020 after 47 years of membership. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an airplane bathroom.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the weapon found on a trans-Atlantic flight was handed to flight attendants. The Sun reported that passports belonging to Cameron and the officer were also found.

Police said they were aware of the matter that took place Monday and that the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place,” police said in a statement.

As a former British prime minister, Cameron is entitled to security provided by a specialist police unit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

