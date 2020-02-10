UK man convicted of plot to attack London tourist sites

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A former Uber driver was convicted Monday of plotting a vehicle and weapons attack on London tourist sites, just over a year after he was cleared of attacking police with a sword outside Buckingham Palace.

Jurors at London’s Woolwich Crown Court found Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of preparing terrorist acts and other terrorism charges.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Chowdhury planned a van, gun or knife attack on targets including Madame Tussauds wax museum, London’s gay pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said during the trial that Chowdhury desired to “unleash death and suffering” on non-Muslims after absorbing sermons from extremist preachers including al-Qaida’s Anwar Al-Awlaki.

He confided his plans to undercover police officers posing as fellow extremists. He was arrested in July.

Chowdhury, who lived in Luton, north of London, had been on police radar for some time. In 2017, he was charged with preparing an act of terrorism after slashing police officers outside Buckingham Palace with a sword. He was acquitted in December 2018 after claiming at a trial that he was trying to provoke the officers to shoot him dead.

Prosecutors said Chowdhury later bragged about deceiving the jury at his first trial.

Chowdhury is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13. His sister, Sneha Chowdhury, was convicted of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism and will also be sentenced later.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

DOT Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Grant"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge