UK vaccine plant evacuated after getting suspicious package

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A British pharmaceutical manufacturing company producing coronavirus vaccines had to partially evacuate its factory Wednesday after receiving a “suspicious package.”

Wockhardt UK, an arm of the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in north Wales, said it notified authorities after receiving the package on Wednesday morning.

“Upon expert advice, we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance,” the company said in a statement.

North Wales Police said they were dealing with the “ongoing incident” at the Wrexham Industrial Estate, 42 miles (68 kilometers) south of Liverpool. They closed the surrounding roads and asked members of the public to avoid the area until further notice. The force did not provide further details.

The BBC reported that a bomb disposal unit has been called to deal with a suspicious package and said there were no reports of injuries.

Wockhardt UK had struck an agreement with the British government, which reserved a production line at the Welsh plant to guarantee the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines. The company recently hosted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hailed the agreement as a milestone in Britain’s vaccine distribution program.

___

—Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WSC Food Pantry

Antibody Clinic

Infertility Myth

KX Convo: Dr. Ted Fogarty

Teacher Fund

Prenup Bill

Drilling Moratorium

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27.

Rolette County Jail

YHF

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC JAN 27 2ND HR

United Tribes Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

SNAP increase

Fire & COVID-19

GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories