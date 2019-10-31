UK police interview US diplomat’s wife about fatal crash

LONDON (AP) — British police have interviewed an American diplomat’s wife who was involved in a crash that killed a British teenager and have passed their recommendations on to U.K. prosecutors.

Northamptonshire Police interviewed Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August. His motorcycle collided with a car she was allegedly driving near a British military base used by the U.S. military in southern England. The 42-year-old Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash.

She was granted diplomatic immunity. Dunn’s family has launched a campaign seeking its revocation.

President Donald Trump has called what happened “a terrible accident,” noting that the British drive on the left side of the road, while in the United States people drive on the right.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

