UK’s Labour Party to replace Jeremy Corbyn on April 4

Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, walk through the Commons Members Lobby after hearing the Queen’s Speech in Parliament, in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Britain’s parliament returns following the election, for the State Opening of Parliament. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party will announce its new leader on April 4, about four months after suffering a bruising defeat in the general election.

The party decided the timetable Monday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee. The person chosen will replace Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to a resounding defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Dec. 12.

Labour had its worst showing since 1935, prompting Corbyn’s decision to step down after two consecutive election losses.

The party says its new leader will be chosen by a postal ballot to run from Feb. 21 until April 2. Under party rules, there are several preliminary stages to the contest before it goes to a postal vote of party members.

Corbyn has been criticized for taking the party too far to the left and also for taking a fuzzy approach to Brexit policy, but he retains strong support among the party’s rank and file membership.

The contest will determine if Corbyn’s replacement adheres to his approach or seeks a more centrist platform.

Labour will also choose a new deputy leader at the same time. The party hasn’t won a national election since Tony Blair’s third consecutive victory in 2005.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"

Ice conditions for the big lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice conditions for the big lake"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Records Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records Sales"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Dunn Co. Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Co. Spill"

Storm Stats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Stats"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

Be Local 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be Local 2"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge