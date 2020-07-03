UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear agency said Friday that slightly elevated levels of radioactivity detected in northern Europe likely were related to a nuclear reactor that was either operating or undergoing maintenance, but it’s still unclear where it is located.

Estonia, Finland and Sweden last week measured higher-than-usual levels of ruthenium and caesium isotopes and detected some other artificial radionuclides. They said nothing on their territory had happened to explain their presence, as did more than 40 other countries that volunteered information to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA said the higher level of isotopes “is likely related to a nuclear reactor that is either operating or undergoing maintenance, when very low radioactive releases can occur.” It added in a statement that “the geographical origin of the release has not yet been determined.”

The Vienna-based U.N. agency said it “ruled out that the release was related to the improper handling of a radioactive source.”

“It was also unlikely to be linked to a nuclear fuel processing plant, a spent fuel pool or to the use of radiation in industry or medicine,” it said. The agency stressed anew that the concentrations of the particles in the air were very low and posed no risk to human health or the environment.

The Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said a week ago that the isotopes may be from a source in Russia and “may indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant.” Russia’s state nuclear power operator, however, said the two nuclear power plants in northwestern Russia haven’t reported any problems.

Russia was among the countries that reported back to the IAEA after it contacted nuclear authorities across Europe to request information.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Summer Theatre on FB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theatre on FB"

LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss