UN chief says 9 African nations, Iran in arrears on UN dues

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says nine African nations and Iran are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and should lose their voting rights as required under the U.N. Charter.

In a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir circulated Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listed the minimum amount that the 10 countries need to pay to have their voting rights restored.

Iran topped the list and needs to pay $16,251,298 followed by Somalia, which must pay $1,443,640, Comoros $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, Libya $705,391, Congo $90,844, Zimbabwe $81,770, Central African Republic $29,395, South Sudan $22,804, and Niger $6,733.

The U.N. Charter gives the 193-member General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

Strong wind remains an issue all day

Road to Recovery

NDC JAN 20

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Minimum Wage

Minot Mask Mandate Extended

Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Byron Dorgan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Emergency Hearing

Cashless Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories