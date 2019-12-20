UN: No new meeting yet on drafting new Syria constitution

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria told the Security Council on Friday that he won’t convene another session of a 45-member body that is supposed to draft a new constitution for Syria until the government and opposition agree on an agenda.

Geir Pedersen, who is facilitating meetings of the constitutional committee in Geneva, said he hopes to consult the government in Damascus soon, as well as the opposition.

A second week-long round of Syrian talks aimed at starting negotiations ended on Nov. 29 without agreement.

Pedersen said the first meeting of the 150-member constitutional committee ended successfully, but there are several lessons from the second meeting with the smaller drafting body.

“The constitutional committee is and will remain fragile,” he said, adding that any agenda must comply with the terms of reference and rules of procedure agreed to by both sides.

Pedersen said by video conference from Geneva that “the second round only underscored the need for a broader and comprehensive political process.”

Drafting a new constitution for Syria is a first step in what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes will be a road to peace.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge