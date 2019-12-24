UN reports deadly violence by armed groups in Nigeria

by: EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Armed groups in northern Nigeria reportedly executed many civilians and abducted many others in a state where Boko Haram is active, the United Nations said Tuesday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters the executions and abductions happened Monday in northern Borno state on the Damaturu-Biu road linking Yobe and Borno states. He gave no other details.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners condemned the violent incidents and urged Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and protect civilians.

Borno state was the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency a decade ago and it has suffered the worst of the Boko Haram attacks.

Dujarric said over 36,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, about half of them civilians.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern at the reports of civilian executions and abductions and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, Dujarric said.

The U.N. chief sent condolences to the victims and reiterated U.N. solidarity with the people and government of Nigeria, he said.

”The secretary-general recalls that attacks by a party to an armed conflict that target civilians, aid workers and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law,” Dujarric said.

“Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable,” he said. “International human rights law and international humanitarian law must be fully respected, and all civilians in Nigeria must be protected.”

Antonio José Canhandula, the acting U.N. humanitarian chief in Nigeria, said in a statement Monday that reports indicated there were attacks on the Monguno-Maiduguri Road in northern Borno state, as well as on the road link with Yobe state.

He said he was “horrified” by the reports, and was still gathering information.

Canhandula said aid workers in the region condemned the incidents and what he described as “the increasing practice” by armed groups of setting up checkpoints targeting civilians.

“It is urgent for the Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and brutality and to protect the civilian population, including aid workers, from such grave violations of international laws, especially women and children who are among the most vulnerable and are caught up in the violence,” he said.

Canhandula reported that there has been an upsurge in violence, particularly along main roads over the past six months, which has resulted in a deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

This year, he said, more than 160,000 people fled their homes for shelter in already congested camps.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

3D Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Gaming"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"

Holiday Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Workers"

Bismarck Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Firefighters"

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge