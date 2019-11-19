Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

UN watchdog: Iran now in violation of heavy water limits

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says Iran has breached another limit in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by stockpiling more heavy water than the accord allowed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Iran informed it on Nov. 16 that it had surpassed the 130 tons (143.3 U.S. tons) allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The agency confirmed Nov. 17 that Iran’s stockpile had reached 131.5 tons.

Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Tehran has been slowly stepping up violations of the nuclear deal to pressure world powers to provide more incentives to make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the deal last year and renewed American economic sanctions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge