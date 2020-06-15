Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Under police pressure, France backs off ban on chokeholds

Posted: / Updated:

Police advance on protesters during a march against police brutality and racism in Marseille, France, Saturday, June 13, 2020, organized by supporters of Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. Several demonstrations went ahead Saturday inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

PARIS (AP) — Under pressure from police, the French government backed away Monday from a ban on chokeholds during arrests.

France’s interior minister announced a week ago that the immobilization technique would be abandoned, in the face of growing French protests over police brutality and racial injustice unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the U.S.

But French police responded with five straight days of counterprotests, arguing that the ban deprived them of a key tool to subdue unruly suspects. They also bristled at being compared to police in the U.S., or painted as white supremacists.

On Monday, the national police director sent a letter to staff, obtained by The Associated Press, saying chokeholds will no longer be taught in police schools but they can continue to be used “with discernment” until alternatives are found.

Police unions hailed the reversal.

Activists and some lawmakers have long lobbied for French police to abandon violent techniques blamed for injury and possible death, such as chokeholds and pressing on a prone suspect’s chest.

The French government has also promised that more police officers will be equipped with body cameras to help ensure that identity checks don’t lead to excessive violence or discrimination against minority groups.

Researchers have documented racial profiling by French police, and investigations were opened recently into racist comments on private Facebook and Whatsapp groups for police officers.

Tens of thousands of people have marched or rallied around France over the past two weeks against police brutality and discrimination.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Brine Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brine Spill"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge