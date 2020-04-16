US accuses Iran of ‘dangerous’ harassment of US warships

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo made available by U.S. Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to U.S. military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait. A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards (meters) of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, U.S. officials said. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident. (U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards (meters) of a Coast Guard cutter, American officials said.

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which comes after armed men believed to be from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized a Hong Kong-flagged tanker.

In a statement, the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of several American ships at close range and high speed.

The American vessels included the USS Paul Hamilton, a Navy destroyer, the USS Lewis B. Puller, a ship that serves as an afloat landing base, and the USCGC Maui. The ships were operating with U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters, the statement said.

The “dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision … and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area,” the statement said.

The Americans issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, fired five short blasts from the ships’ horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices, but received no immediate response, the statement said. After about an hour, the Iranian vessels responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the paramilitary Guard, acknowledged the incident in a report that did not include any comment from Iranian officials.

Tense incidents remain common between Iranian and U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf and its narrow mouth called the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of all the world’s oil passes. Iran seized ships last summer and the U.S. accuses it of attacking tankers in the region amid tensions over President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

On Tuesday, armed men boarded and briefly held the Hong Kong-flagged tanker SC Taipei and its Chinese crew before releasing the vessel.

The U.S.-led International Maritime Security Construct, a group created to deter Iranian attacks in the region, acknowledged the incident in a statement late Wednesday. The group said it “assessed no immediate threat to the free flow of shipping in the area.”

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

___

This story corrects the location of the incident.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Starbucks Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks Coffee Drive"

Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge