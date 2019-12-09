Live Now
US airstrike kills extremist rebel in Somalia, say officials

by: ABDI GULED, Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Intelligence officials in Somalia say an airstrike conducted by the U.S. military in the country’s south killed a senior extremist of the al-Shabab rebel group.

The airstrike on Monday by an unmanned U.S. drone targeted a vehicle outside Sakow, a town in Somalia’s Middle Jubba region, killing the rebel and wounding another, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The strike was conducted in coordination with Somali intelligence which assisted in tracking the slain militant before the U.S. airstrike.

There was no immediate comment from al-Shabab on the latest airstrike.

