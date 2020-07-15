US imposes restrictions as pressure builds on Guyana leaders

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Wednesday that it has imposed visa restrictions on people in Guyana who were involved in “undermining democracy” in the South American nation, which held a disputed election on March 2 and has yet to declare a winner.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who did not name the individuals affected, said Guyana’s leaders have refused to accept the result of a recount of votes that showed a victory for the opposition. He said immediate family members of those “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy” could also be subject to U.S. restrictions.

“Guyana’s non-democratic trajectory is dangerous for its citizens and for the hemisphere as a whole,” Pompeo said in a statement. “I hope that Guyana’s leaders understand what is at stake if they continue down this path.”

Efforts to swear in President David Granger after the March 2 vote were blocked by court action as observers said the vote was flawed. Authorities in Guyana have since been under international pressure to certify an opposition victory following the recount in favor of Granger’s opponents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Minot Coin Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Coin Shortage"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss