Venice flooded by unusual high tide, 3rd highest for June

Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — A quarter of Venice has been submerged by a near-record high tide for June, a time of year when such flooding is rare.

The water level in Italy’s lagoon city reached 116 centimeters (3 feet, 9.7 inches) late Thursday, the third-highest mark for June. That level indicates that around a quarter of Venice has been flooded.

Venice’s sea monitoring agency blamed the unusually high late spring tide on a storm in the Atlantic that brought heavy winds and rain to northern Italy. Another unseasonably high tide is expected Friday night.

The highest June high tide was registered in 2002, when the water mark hit 121 centimeters, followed by 117 centimeters in June of 2016.

Venice authorities on Friday didn’t put out pedestrian bridges, which are usually only used in the peak “acqua alta” season from September to April.

Venice and the rest of Italy are still closed to cruise ships but Italy relaxed travel restrictions for Italians and most Europeans on Wednesday.

___

Read all AP coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/Climate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"

Beulah Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

KX News Town-Hall 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News Town-Hall 6/4"

Stress and Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress and Dreams"

99th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "99th Birthday"

Dickinson Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Parade"

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Weddings are Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings are Back"

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Cybersecurity Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cybersecurity Trends"

Showing Support for Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showing Support for Law Enforcement"

ND Health Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Health Network"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge