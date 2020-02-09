Video of Chinese man caning Kenyan worker sparks outrage

by: TOM ODULA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say four Chinese migrant workers have been arrested following a widely circulated video appearing to show one of them caning a Kenyan worker for arriving late at a restaurant they all work in.

The video has led to outrage by many Kenyans on social media who likened it to the treatment of Kenyans by British colonists or slavery.

Police said three of those arrested Sunday have no valid work permits while one had an expired visitors visa. Authorities said Deng Hailan, the suspect who appeared to be caning the Kenyan, works as a chef at the Chez Wou restaurant in Nairobi but does not have a valid work permit.

Kenya, as well as other African nations, has seen an increase in Chinese workers and investment.

China’s outreach to African nations aims to build trade, investment and political ties with a continent often seen as overlooked by the U.S. and other Western nations. That has provided lucrative opportunities for Chinese businesses. African nations have been often happy to accept China’s investment offers, which come without demands for safeguards against corruption, waste or environmental damage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Girls in STEM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in STEM"

Adaptive Biking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Biking"

Flea Market in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flea Market in Minot"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge