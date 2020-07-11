Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Highland Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highland Acres"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss