Wandering camel, cow, donkey to be featured in live Nativity

This Nov. 17, 2019 photo provided by the Goddard Police Department shows a camel, donkey and a cow found roaming together along a road near Goddard, Kan. After the police asked for help over social media, authorities have learned the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park. (Devon Keith/Goddard Police Department via AP)

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last monthwhen the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook postlocating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn’t find the owner, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

The holiday event, called Happy Hoof-i-days, is a first-ever for the park, which normally is closed from mid-November through about mid-March.

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

