Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

by: DAVID RISING, Associated Press

In this Friday, June 17, 2011 file photo the sun lights the concrete slabs of the Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin, Germany. One of Germany’s richest families, the Reimann family, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger, Peet’s Coffee and other famous international brands is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors. The family has established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Germany to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis either in Sobibor or at the Belzec Nazi death camp. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

