White Helmets founder’s wife barred from leaving Turkey

Emma Hedvig Christina Winberg

Emma Hedvig Christina Winberg, the wife of British army officer James Le Mesurier who co-founded the “White Helmets” volunteer organization in Syria, leaves after being questioned by Turkish police, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said Tuesday an autopsy and other procedures were underway at Istanbul’s Forensic Medicine Institute to determine “the exact cause” of Le Mesurier’s death. (AP Photo)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have barred the wife of a former British army officer who founded the White Helmets volunteer group from leaving Turkey pending the investigation into his death.

Anadolu Agency reports Thursday that James Le Mesurier’s Swedish wife, Emma Winberg, was questioned by police on Wednesday. Authorities imposed the travel ban in case she needs to be questioned again.

Le Mesurier was found dead outside his Istanbul home on Nov. 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.

Private DHA news agency said police were examining the couple’s electronic devices.

Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy — a claim Britain strongly denies.

His body was flown to London on Wednesday.

