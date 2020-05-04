WikiLeaks: London court delays Assange extradition hearing

Julian Assange

FILE- In this May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London,. Assange’s partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and she issued a plea for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks says its founder Julian Assange will have to wait at least until September before a British judge will hear a U.S. request for his extradition.

Assange, who faces espionage charges over the activities of WikiLeaks, is currently in Belmarsh Prison in London and is fighting the allegations.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief, said in a video posted on social media on Monday that it was “completely unacceptable” that Assange has to spend another four months — and potentially longer — in prison.

By the time any hearing begins in September, Assange will have spent a year in remand after he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Hrafnsson said Assange did not attend Monday’s hearing via video link because he was unwell.

Assange’s lawyers have been seeking to get him released on bail over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic.

A further administrative hearing is scheduled to take place on June 1.

