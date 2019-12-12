Woman accidentally calls DA investigator, gets needed walker

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An 84-year-old New Mexico woman’s misdial meant for a medical supply store went to an investigator in a district attorney’s office — and led to a new walker.

KOB-TV reports Bernice Weems mistakenly called Kyle Hartsock with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, seeking a new walker. She left a voicemail.

It turns out Hartsock’s number is just one digit off from the medical supply store she was trying to call.

Hartsock says instead of ignoring the message, he went out and got Weems a walker.

“I called her and I said, ‘Bernice, we have a walker for you.’ She said, ‘Awesome.’ I think she still thought we were like a walker store,” Hartsock said.

This surprise came just in time for Bernice’s grandson’s wedding in Denver.

“They made me feel oh so good. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve felt that good,” Weems said.

