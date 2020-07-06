Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire next door

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.

Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke her owner Jeff LeCates with “frantic and unusual barks” on Saturday night, a Franklin Fire Department press release said.

When LeCates opened his door to investigate, Roux burst out and LeCates saw his neighbor’s home on fire, officials said.

LeCates banged on their door, waking the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. No one in the home was injured.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence shows the homeowners throwing away fireworks and other combustibles near their trash can. Consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin.

The woman whose home caught fire has a special place in Roux’s heart.

The press release said the woman is a dog groomer and the reason why LeCates adopted Roux 15 months ago. She knew LeCates had lost his German Shepard and Roux is a similar breed. She helped with the adoption, knowing Roux needed a home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"

Sensational Sundays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensational Sundays"

24-hour art studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "24-hour art studio"

Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019"

Car Seat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Safety"

PPP Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Forgiveness"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss