AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a busy week in Augusta as golf returned to the forefront.

The week kicked off with the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. 72 golfers played two rounds at Champions Retreat, before playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.

“It’s a memory that will last a lifetime. I think we’re just going to sink in and try to have the best time we can on Augusta National,” golfer Rose Zhang said.

The top 30 golfers battled it out Saturday during the final round of the tournament, and16-year-old Anna Davis captured the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur title. She is the youngest ANWA champion to date.

“I want to be the best in the world. I think playing in a tournament like this and playing junior golf from such a young age, my main goal has always been to be the best in the world,” Davis said.

Davis’s win earned her a spot at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Then Sunday all eyes were on the Drive, Chip & Putt competition as 80 kids from across the U.S. played at Augusta National.

Boys and girls played in separate divisions, and were split into four age groups. One child from each group took home a trophy.

Some parents say they brought their child to the event in hopes it would inspire them.

“I wanted to show her one more time, the kids who her age that are golfing, the competition and skills that they have, and seeing if she might enjoy trying it one day,” patron Sanj Singh said.

Also Sunday, Tiger Woods arrived in Augusta, tweeting whether or not he would compete in the 86th Masters, would be a game time decision.

“I did hear from one of the caddies that apparently he’s already played through the course twice. So if he is, I’m looking forward to it,” patron David Peltier said.

Monday began the first round of practice for the Masters tournament.