Sergio Garcia to sit out 2020 Masters Tournament due to COVID-19

Masters Report
Posted: / Updated:

Sergio Garcia during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament Friday, Nov, 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sergio Garcia will not participate in this year’s Masters after testing positive for COVID-19.

Garcia stated on Twitter that he began feeling ill after driving home from the Houston Open.

“I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.”

This comes as some of golfing’s greats are in Augusta for day one of practice rounds for the 84th Masters tournament

This year, reigning champion, Tiger Woods is looking to tie Jack Nicklaus with a 6th green jacket.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Latest Stories

    More Local News

    Recent Videos

    Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

    Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

    NDC NOV 9

    Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

    Abbey Kubas

    Beulah Miners Volleyball

    Plays of the week

    Minot flood control update

    Trinity Health dealing with shortages

    Structure shift in the Minot City Council

    Robert One Minute 11-8

    COVID-19 ND Watch 11-8-20

    WDA Swimming Regionals

    Football Playoffs

    Protesters at the rally

    Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-7-20

    Robert One Minute 11-7

    Rally for President Trump at the Capitol

    COVID-19 ND Watch 11-7-20

    Beach Football

    More Video

    KX News Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    More Don't Miss