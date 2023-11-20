BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we dive into the delightful world of the bizarre and the nonsensical with National Absurdity Day.

This day encourages us to let loose, be silly, and find humor in the unexpected quirks of life. Whether wearing mismatched socks on purpose or proclaiming that the sky is green, today is about taking a break from the norm and seeing where a touch of absurdity can lead. History is riddled with absurd moments that have become iconic. Think of Salvador Dalí’s melting clocks or Monty Python’s comedic sketches. Absurdity can challenge our perspectives, making us question conventions and ponder deeper truths hidden in jest.

So today, do something unexpected, find humor in the mundane, and remind yourself that life doesn’t always have to make sense.