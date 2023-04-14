Few things in the animal kingdom inspire the spirit of playfulness more than the dolphin.

These mammals display super intelligence and an affinity for their human counterparts. Even more amazing, dolphins are now being used in therapy. In Key Largo, Florida an organization known as Island Dolphin Care facilitates healing with the help of these animals. The dolphins are trained to interact with people to increase the speech and motor skills in patients with Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy. This program benefits the overall health of young and old through its unique approach. It also teaches us to value and respect these marine mammals and their environment.

On National Dolphin Day, we celebrate these aquatic wonders that appear to be mans best ocean friend.