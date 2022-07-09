Today we celebrate displays of riding in style. Welcome to July 9th on the National Day Calendar as we celebrate in Kingman, AZ.

The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair was billed as a Century of Progress Exposition. For an entire year, international crowds came to witness the finest inventions of the day. And one car was put to the test in a gladiator arena to demonstrate its safety: the 1934 Chrysler Airflow.

This classic beauty thrilled a live audience with a staged life and death challenge. The track was watered down to create hydroplane danger. A camera crew was positioned dead center, at the end of this hazard and with their cameras rolling. The whole world watched as the hydraulic brakes and Goodyear tires pit man against machine. And with true dramatic flair, this champion stopped mere inches from the humans.

On Collector Car Appreciation Day, you can view these yesteryear champions that still inspire us today right here at Dunton Motors on Route 66. I’m Marlo Anderson and I’m Jim Hinkley.

Click here for the list of all the national days you can celebrate today