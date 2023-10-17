BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Mulligan Day, a day that encourages us to give ourselves, and others, a second chance.

The term “Mulligan” comes from the world of golf, where it represents a do-over, a chance for a player to retake a shot without any penalties. But Mulligan Day isn’t just for golfers. It’s a reminder for all of us that everyone can make mistakes, and sometimes, we all need a do-over. Whether it’s mending a relationship, retaking a test, or simply deciding to get back on track with a personal goal, today is the day to give yourself the gift of a second chance. Use this opportunity to reflect, make amends, and move forward, remembering that it’s never too late to make things right.

So, take your mulligan, learn from your experiences, and make the most of your fresh start