BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While socks may be one of the first garments ever worn, they’ve come a long way from their humble beginnings.

National Sock Day celebrates the evolution of this foot covering from the days of animal skin wrappings to the vast array of options available today. The day also honors the role socks play in fashion and warmth. They have become a statement piece for self-expression with vibrant colors and designs. It’s said that the average person will walk over 100,000 miles in their lifetime, and socks are there for every step of the way, keeping our feet cozy and adding a pop of personality to our steps. So, whether you prefer them knee-high, ankle-length, woolly, or woven with fancy patterns, celebrate today by donning your favorite pair.

Or perhaps, give the gift of warmth by donating to those in need.