Absinthe is one of the strongest liqueurs you can buy, sometimes going as high as 160 proof.



Over the years it gained a bad reputation because one of its ingredients, wormwood, supposedly caused hallucinations or madness. But wormwood used to have a very different use.



Despite its gross sounding name, it was used in Chinese medicine. And in the 1900s, Chinese soldiers discovered that drinks containing an extract from this plant could help fight off malaria.



Today we don’t recommend drinking absinthe as medicine, but if being tipsy is your idea of celebrating, then by all means, try a glass on National Absinthe Day.



